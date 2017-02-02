Jessica Alba's $10M Beverly Hills Home is Honest-ly Perfect—Take a Tour

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Isabel Jones
Feb 02, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

What does it mean to have it all? Just ask Jessica Alba.

In addition to having a successful acting career, beauty empire, gorgeous family, and impressive genetics, Alba can now also claim ownership of an absolute dream home.

According to Trulia, the Honest Company co-founder recently purchased a massive 8,829-square-foot home in Beverly Hills for the price of $9.948 million. The picture-perfect property is situated on 1.85 acres of land and features incredible views—as in, every room showcases a boast-worthy slice of nature just outside the window.

With seven bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms, Chez Alba is basically a hotel. There’s plenty of room for family and friends to stay a night or two, and the Sin City star’s SoCal hideaway is perfect in the truest form of the word, with its multiple living rooms and several sets of French doors.

For a closer look at the star’s sprawling home, scroll through the photos below.

VIDEO: Inside Jessica Alba's $10 Million Beverly Hills Dream Home

 

You’re living the dream, Jess.

1 of 17 Courtesy

The Aerial View

Fairy tales come to life here, we're sure of it. 

Advertisement
2 of 17 Courtesy

The Pool and Patio

This sunny patio area looks too picturesque to be real. Is this pool party central, or what?

3 of 17 Courtesy

The Backyard

Alba's backyard is aesthetically pleasing in a magazine cover-type way. We bet it gets that a lot ...

Advertisement
4 of 17 Courtesy

The Living Room

One of many living rooms, Alba's cozy yet elegant sitting area is the ideal spot for a star-studded book club meeting. 

Advertisement
5 of 17 Courtesy

The Kitchen

The actress's state-of-the-art kitchen is so perfectly pristine, we'd be afraid to actually cook in it. 

Advertisement
6 of 17 Courtesy

The Second Living Room

The second living room boasts a sleek flatscreen for the ultimate in-home experience. 

Advertisement
7 of 17 Courtesy

The Breakfast Nook

This window-side dining area is a sweet and cozy early morning destination.

Advertisement
8 of 17 Courtesy

The Formal Dining Room

This rustic yet glamorous dining room is the ultimate dinner party locale. 

Advertisement
9 of 17 Courtesy

The Library

It would be difficult to step inside this room without spending several hours curled up with a good read. 

Advertisement
10 of 17 Courtesy

The Living Room

This leather-upholstered living area is the dimly lit alternative to the home's other airy living and sitting rooms.

Advertisement
11 of 17 Courtesy

The Bathroom

Talk about one elegant bathroom.

Advertisement
12 of 17 Courtesy

The Bedroom

One of seven bedrooms, this relaxing suite has it all—including a terrace. 

Advertisement
13 of 17 Courtesy

The Bedroom

Featuring a canyon-side view, this sweet bedroom is ideal for visitors. 

Advertisement
14 of 17 Courtesy

The Gym

When your home has seven bedrooms, you're obligated to turn at least one into a gym. 

Advertisement
15 of 17 Courtesy

The Bedroom

This seaside suite doubles as a home office. 

Advertisement
16 of 17 Courtesy

The Bedroom

Is it a bedroom? Is it a living room? Is it a library? This hybrid space exemplifies real estate Inception—a perfect home within a perfect home. 

Advertisement
17 of 17 Courtesy

The View

There's no beating this Instagram-worthy landscape. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!