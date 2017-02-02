Jessica Alba's $10M Beverly Hills Home is Honest-ly Perfect—Take a Tour

What does it mean to have it all? Just ask Jessica Alba.

In addition to having a successful acting career, beauty empire, gorgeous family, and impressive genetics, Alba can now also claim ownership of an absolute dream home.

According to Trulia, the Honest Company co-founder recently purchased a massive 8,829-square-foot home in Beverly Hills for the price of $9.948 million. The picture-perfect property is situated on 1.85 acres of land and features incredible views—as in, every room showcases a boast-worthy slice of nature just outside the window.

With seven bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms, Chez Alba is basically a hotel. There’s plenty of room for family and friends to stay a night or two, and the Sin City star’s SoCal hideaway is perfect in the truest form of the word, with its multiple living rooms and several sets of French doors.

For a closer look at the star’s sprawling home, scroll through the photos below.

VIDEO: Inside Jessica Alba's $10 Million Beverly Hills Dream Home

You’re living the dream, Jess.