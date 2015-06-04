whitelogo
whitelogo
Jerry Ferrara
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Jerry Ferrara
Videos
Watch the
Entourage
Cast Play "Never Have I Ever" on
Ellen
Jun 04, 2015 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
Entourage
’s Stars Explain Why Their Reunion “Felt Like Putting On an Old Shoe That Just Still Fits"
May 28, 2015 @ 4:15 pm
Videos
Entourage
Star Jerry Ferrara Reveals Who His Favorite Celebrity Cameo Was
May 28, 2015 @ 10:45 am
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!