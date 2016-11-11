Star Studded: Best Parties This Week

Courtesy
Jonathan Borge
Nov 11, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

Can colorful emojis reaaaally come to life? If you ask Moschino designer Jeremy Scott, the answer is obvious: Yes.

On Thursday the celebrated fashion figure welcomed A-list friends and insiders alike to New York city's Meatpacking District, where he raised a glass to the Live Cases he designed for the Google Pixel phone.

To fit the mood of the in-your-face mobile cases, Scott transformed an empty warehouse into a party palace full of Moschino-clad models, like Coco Rocha and Lineisy Montero, along with a mix of IRL emojis that danced around the venue and posed with guests for pictures.

DJ Mia Moretti and The Misshapes kept the tunes going, while revelers like designer Adam Selman and model Cindy Bruna caught up with friends and rotated from bar to bar

And while the 2016 presidential election results are what many chatted about all night, fashion and Hollywood’s insiders proved resilient and got back to work.

Scroll down to go inside Scott’s fête along with more parties from L.A. to New York.

1 of 22 Courtesy

COCO ROCHA

at Jeremy Scott's Google Pixel Live Case launch party. 

2 of 22 Courtesy

LINEISY MONTERO

at Jeremy Scott's Google Pixel Live Case launch party. 

3 of 22 Courtesy

ADAM SELMAN AND JEREMY SCOTT

at Jeremy Scott's Google Pixel Live Case launch party. 

4 of 22 Courtesy

CALVIN KLEIN AND LIZ SWIG

at Ippolita Rostagno and Liz Swig's celebration of the launch of Charmed.

5 of 22 Courtesy

NAOMI CAMPELL 

at Ippolita Rostagno and Liz Swig's celebration of the launch of Charmed.

6 of 22 Splash News

AMY ADAMS AND DARREN LE GALLO 

at the L.A. premiere of Arrival. Adams wore Atelier Versace.

7 of 22 Craig Barritt/Getty

KAROLINA KURKOVA

at a "makeover luncheon" for Amazon's Style Code Live.

8 of 22 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

John Targon, Kelly Rowland, Hailey Baldwin, and Scott Studenberg 

at the CFDA Fashion Fund Awards. Rowland and Baldwin in Baja East.

9 of 22 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

KARLIE KLOSS AND PRABAL GURUNG 

at the CFDA Fashion Fund Awards. Kloss in Prabal Gurung.

10 of 22 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

ZENDAYA AND SOLANGE KNOWLES

at the CFDA Fashion Fund Awards in Michael Kors and Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh.

11 of 22 Charley Gallay/Getty

Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia Stallone 

all in Saint Laurent at InStyle and the HFPA's Miss Golden Globe 2017 bash. They were all named Miss Golden Globe 2017.

12 of 22 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

NAOMI HARRIS AND RUTH NEGGA

at InStyle and the HFPA's Miss Golden Globe 2017 bash. Harris in Ralph Lauren.

13 of 22 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

MARION COTILLARD AND KATE BECKINSALE

at InStyle and the HFPA's Miss Golden Globe 2017 bash. Beckinsale in Mugler. 

14 of 22 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

EMMA STONE AND GINA RODRIGUEZ 

at InStyle and the HFPA's Miss Golden Globe 2017 bash in Michael Kors and Hervé Leger.

15 of 22 Barry King/Getty

WILMER VALDERRAMA AND EVA LONGORIA

at the fifth annual Eva Longoria Foundation dinner. 

16 of 22 Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan/Getty

J.K. Rowling and Eddie Redmayne

at the New York premiere of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. 

17 of 22 Dave Benett/Getty

CARA DELEVINGNE 

at the launch of her new makeup partnership with Rimmel London.

18 of 22 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

NICOLE KIDMAN AND DEV PATEL 

at the 2016 Hollywood Film Awards. Kidman in Giambattista Valli.

19 of 22 Christopher Polk/Getty

NATALIE PORTMAN AND SUSAN SARANDON

at the 2016 Hollywood Film Awards. Portman in The Row.

20 of 22 Christopher Polk/Getty

CAMILA ALVES, KATE HUDSON, AND MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY 

at the 2016 Hollywood Film Awards. Hudson in Marchesa

21 of 22 Noel McGrath/BFA.com

Theodora Richards, Ella Rose Richards, Kristal Hill, and Alexandra Richards

at a dinner in celebration of Free People's holiday dress collection and the launch of the FP Gather Dinner series. 

22 of 22 Noel McGrath/BFA.com

The Foundry in New York 

Free People hosted guests inside the venue for a dinner in celebration of the brand's holiday dress collection and the launch of the FP Gather Dinner series. 

