Star Studded: Best Parties This Week

Can colorful emojis reaaaally come to life? If you ask Moschino designer Jeremy Scott, the answer is obvious: Yes.

On Thursday the celebrated fashion figure welcomed A-list friends and insiders alike to New York city's Meatpacking District, where he raised a glass to the Live Cases he designed for the Google Pixel phone.

To fit the mood of the in-your-face mobile cases, Scott transformed an empty warehouse into a party palace full of Moschino-clad models, like Coco Rocha and Lineisy Montero, along with a mix of IRL emojis that danced around the venue and posed with guests for pictures.

DJ Mia Moretti and The Misshapes kept the tunes going, while revelers like designer Adam Selman and model Cindy Bruna caught up with friends and rotated from bar to bar

And while the 2016 presidential election results are what many chatted about all night, fashion and Hollywood’s insiders proved resilient and got back to work.

Scroll down to go inside Scott’s fête along with more parties from L.A. to New York.