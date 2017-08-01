whitelogo
Jeremy Renner
Celebrity
Jeremy Renner
Movies
11 Movies You Don’t Want to Miss in August
Aug 01, 2017 @ 3:30 pm
Critics Choice Awards
Critics' Choice Noms Announced—Did Your Favorites Make the Cut?
Dec 01, 2016 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
Amy Adams's Character in
Arrival
Is the Super Woman We All Need
Nov 11, 2016 @ 12:30 pm
Most Recent
Movies
15 Movies to Watch in November 2016
Nov 01, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Boston
6 Times Celebrities Mastered a Boston Accent On Screen
Oct 27, 2016 @ 6:30 am
Celebrity
Amy Adams Is on Fire at the TIFF Premiere of Her Movie,
Arrival
Sep 13, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
Elizabeth Olsen Wins the Red Carpet Game in Florals at a
Captain America: Civil War
Screening
May 05, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
Most Recent
Reviews & Coverage
Watch the Cast of
Captain America: Civil War
Fight for the Last Cup in Musical Beers
May 05, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity
Jennifer Lawrence Pens a Powerful, Funny Essay on Hollywood's Gender Wage Gap
Oct 13, 2015 @ 8:00 am
Videos
Why Alison Brie Won't Have a Bachelorette Party Before Marrying Dave Franco
Sep 11, 2015 @ 9:30 am
Movies
Um, Tom Cruise
Dies
in the New
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation
Trailer
Jun 04, 2015 @ 1:30 pm
Movies
7 Reasons Why the
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Hunks Will Make You Swoon
May 03, 2015 @ 2:00 pm
Videos
Jeremy Renner Channels Ed Sheeran to Defend Hawkeye's Superpowers
Apr 29, 2015 @ 8:15 am
Videos
Watch the
The Avengers: Age of Ultron
Cast Play
Family Feud
Apr 14, 2015 @ 8:51 am
Movies
See Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and More in the New Marvel
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Movie Poster
Feb 24, 2015 @ 5:51 pm
Golden Globes
Golden Globes Presenters: Kerry Washington, Amanda Seyfried, and More!
Jan 08, 2013 @ 11:26 am
Shoes
The Bourne Legacy Stars Wear His-and-Her Christian Louboutin Shoes
Aug 01, 2012 @ 3:40 pm
Golden Globes
Jeremy Renner, Fashion Fan
Jan 16, 2011 @ 8:28 pm
Transformations
Jeremy Renner's Changing Looks
