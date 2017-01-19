whitelogo
whitelogo
Jennifer Nettles
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Jennifer Nettles
Celebrity
Watch 9 of Dolly Parton's Most Memorable Duets
Jan 19, 2017 @ 7:30 am
Celebrity
Dakota Fanning's Save the Children Gala Look Has Us Seeing Stars
Oct 26, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
Jennifer Lopez Goes Country on Jennifer Nettles Collaboration
May 05, 2016 @ 4:15 pm
Most Recent
Awards & Events
CMA Awards 2015: See All the Best Red Carpet Looks
Nov 04, 2015 @ 7:00 pm
TV Shows
Jennifer Nettles Hosts the CMA Country Christmas Special Tonight
Dec 20, 2012 @ 5:30 pm
Jennifer Nettles Welcomes Son, Magnus Hamilton Miller
Dec 07, 2012 @ 1:39 pm
Baby News: Jennifer Nettles Is Expecting!
Jun 19, 2012 @ 1:30 pm
Most Recent
TV Shows
Jennifer Nettles on Duets: Exclusive Fashion Details
Jun 01, 2012 @ 3:10 pm
Jewelry
See Jennifer Nettles' Wedding and Engagement Ring
Dec 02, 2011 @ 2:40 pm
Celebrity
Jennifer Nettles' Wedding Dress: Alexander McQueen!
Nov 29, 2011 @ 10:15 am
Celebrity
Jennifer Nettles
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!