The $40 Secret to Jennifer Lopez’s Perfect Eyebrows
More than two decades after she first burst onto the scene and into our hearts with Selena, Jennifer Lopez still manages to keep us on our toes. And when it comes to her style, she's the gift that keeps on giving. Take our December cover shoot, for example, when she decided to kick things up a notch and wear a glittering green Valentino Haute Couture cape — which was on set as part of an entire ensemble — as her own version of the "naked dress."
While her bold fashion sense shouldn't come as a surprise — after all, her plunging Versace dress at the 2000 Grammys is one of the most iconic red carpet looks of all time — we still constantly find ourselves in awe of the age-defying chameleon's style choices. So it was only fitting that we ask Lopez to dish on what's topping her list of must-haves at the moment, wardrobe-wise and beyond. Scroll down for 12 of her current obsessions, from her favorite heels and skincare essentials to the show she can't get enough of (hint: everyone else seems to agree).
VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes at InStyle's December Cover Shoot with Jennifer Lopez
