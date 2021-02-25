Jennifer Lopez Stunned in a Long Sheer White Dress
‘Shotgun Wedding’ is underway.
Jennifer Lopez is pretty in white.
Filming is underway for her newest movie Shotgun Wedding, and we're getting some behind the scenes sneak peeks.
On Wednesday, film producer and Nuyorican Productions CEO Elaine Goldsmith Thomas — who also produced J.Lo's other movies Marry Me, Hustlers, and Second Act — posted some BTS from set to her Instagram story.
The story featured Lopez walking alongside a crew member in a long, flowing sheer white dress blowing in the wind, and they appear to be in a tropical location.
Just yesterday Thomas and J.Lo posted a first look at the wedding dress she'll be wearing in the movie — an off-the-shoulder, open-back, tulle ballgown.
The movie is an action romcom, according to IMDb: A couple's destination wedding is hijacked by criminals, and they "rediscover" love in the process of saving their wedding guests.
The last time we saw J.Lo in a wedding dress was in the 2019 movie Marry Me, where she stunned in an over-the-top, embellished ballgown. And we'll just be here waiting for her real-life wedding dress. She and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez have postponed their wedding twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We postponed the wedding twice," she told Elle in their Feb. 2021 issue. "We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don't know if we'll be able to re-create that. We canceled it, and since then we haven't really talked about it. There's no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it. We just have to wait to see where the world lands."