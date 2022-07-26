Jennifer Lopez Traded In Her Honeymoon Dresses for a Pair of Wide-Leg Jeans

Another day, another honeymoon outfit for Mrs. Jennifer Lopez — ahem, Affleck. From a cut-out birthday gown and Barbiecore halter dress to unexpected ballet flats with her button-down dress, the multi-hyphenate has been using Paris as her runway, all with her new hubby, Ben Affleck, on her arm.

On Tuesday, the actress and singer dressed it down a bit, trading in her ground-sweeping dresses for a pair of light-wash, wide-leg jeans. She cinched in the waist with a brown burlap belt to create a paper-bag effect and added a navy blue sweater embellished with colorful floral and animal embroidery on the front. She brought back her signature sky-high heels with a pair of blush velvet, peep-toe pumps, and she accessorized with a mint-green Hermès Birkin bag, a gold bracelet and matching watch, diamond stud earrings, and aviator sunglasses. Her caramel hair was pulled into a half-up ponytail that left out her face-framing layers in front.

At one point, she linked arms with Ben, who wore a gray T-shirt, navy trousers, and white Golden Goose sneakers. The newlyweds also brought along their children, Emme and Max, whom J.Lo shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Violet, whom Ben shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer wore denim one other time during the vacation. On Monday, the lovebirds stepped out for an excursion with Lopez wearing a light-pink, pussy-bow blouse and low-rise jeans that she paired with, you guessed it, super-tall heels.

Getty Images

Lopez celebrated her 53rd birthday in the City of Love with a boujee dinner and the launch of JLo Body, a branch of her skincare brand, JLo Beauty. In the promo, the beauty guru wore a white and sheer one-piece swimsuit.