Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Most Extreme Platform Heels for a Casual Outing
My ankle just rolled looking at them.
When you're Jennifer Lopez, every outing is an event — so much so that platform heels are fitting for any occasion.
On Wednesday, the multi-hyphenate stepped out in a pair of towering white platform heels and a matching sheer white dress while out at a restaurant with fiancé Alex Rodriguez in Miami.
Earlier this week, Allure published a cover interview with Lopez, in which she revealed that she and Rodriguez went to therapy together amid the pandemic.
"I miss being creative and running on 150. But Alex, of all people, was like, 'I love it. I love being at home. I love doing my Zooms. I love knowing the kids are there, and you're there all the time.' It has been actually really good," Lopez said. "We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."
While she and Rodriguez got engaged back in 2019 and had been planning their wedding, Lopez told Allure they made the decision to postpone the nuptials for now.
"It was a big deal. We had been planning for months and months and months, and it was overseas," she said. "Maybe that wasn't the right time. You start thinking of all of these things — how everything has its kind of perfect, divine moment."