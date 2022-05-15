Jennifer Lopez Is Officially On-Board with This Controversial Summer Shoe

The wedge sandal, arguably the most controversial of all the summer shoes, is now Jennifer Lopez -approved. For the second summer in a row , J.Lo has consistently worn the wear-everywhere heel that initially fell out of fashion years ago, suggesting that the style is not only back, but here to stay (at least for a while).

On Saturday, the singer was spotted running errands with her 14-year-old daughter Emme in Los Angeles, and rather than slipping on a comfy pair of flip flops for the outing, J.Lo being J.Lo, took a glamourous-yet-casual approach to her footwear. Lopez opted for gold wedges with rhinestones across each strap, and while the sandals were unapologetically tall, they were still practical enough to wear for walking more than just a block. She teamed the towering platforms with a summer-ready, breezy white midi dress with lace detailing along the neckline.