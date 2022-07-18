Jennifer Lopez Showed Off Her New Wedding Ring in a Makeup-Free Selfie on Instagram

In case you didn't hear, Jennifer Lopez (ahem, Jennifer Affleck) is officially a married woman, and she confirmed the news with a bare-faced selfie on Instagram.

A day after tying the knot with Ben Affleck during a late-night wedding ceremony in Las Vegas over the weekend, J.Lo proudly flaunted her wife status, showcasing her new wedding band from bed the next morning. Looking as happy as ever, Lopez wore nothing but a white duvet cover around her body, as she held up her bedazzled phone to take a photo. In the snap, a new silver band was perched on her ring finger, while her hair was worn down and she went makeup-free.

"Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets," she captioned the photo, referencing Funny Girl's "Sadie, Sadie" lyrics ("I'm Sadie, Sadie, married lady)."

In her newsletter to fans, Jen shared all the details about the nuptials, which took place at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she began her note alongside wedding photos and videos ahead of the ceremony. "Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

"We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," said Lopez, who wore a white lace off-the-shoulder gown by Zuhair Murad with a matching veil. She also had a second dress "from an old movie" that she sported on her way to the venue. Meanwhile, Ben wore a white suit jacket that he already hanging in his closet.

J.Lo continued, "In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last. When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."