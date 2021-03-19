Jennifer Lopez Wore a Wedding Dress on the Beach
The multi-hyphenate broke out a summery bridal gown on the set of Shotgun Wedding.
Though Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez might be "working through some things" IRL, the Shotgun Wedding star is still going full bridal on her film's Dominican Republic set.
"Eye on the prize," Lopez captioned an Instagram post that showed her barefoot on the beach in a creme-colored off-the-shoulder gown with a full tulle skirt, her hair softly billowing in the breeze. A masked-up film crew stands behind the serene-looking star, giving the photos an air of irony.
Lopez is of course an old pro when it comes to on-screen weddings — in fact, two of her upcoming projects (Shotgun Wedding and Marry Me) center on them. I mean, she is the titular Wedding Planner, after all.
Just last month, the multi-hyphenate's longtime producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith Thomas, shared an image of Lopez on set in what appears to be a different wedding gown.
So, just how many weddings (shotgun or otherwise) will Lopez be having in this movie? The more the better, tbh.