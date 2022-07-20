Fans Finally Identified Jennifer Lopez's Mystery Wedding Dress

The superstar singer teased that it was from a past Bennifer project.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu

Christopher Luu joined InStyle in 2018 and has worked in digital and print media for over a decade. Prior to being the Senior News Editor at InStyle, he held positions at Refinery29 and lifestyle publications in both Southern California and Washington, D.C., focusing on fashion, retail, and pop culture. He earned a B.A. degree in English Literature at Chapman University and maintains an encyclopedic knowledge of Fashion Week runway shows and viral internet pet videos.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 20, 2022
Jennifer Lopez Halftime Premiere 2022
Photo: Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

As the entire world comes down from the monumental high of knowing that Jennifer Lopez and the love of her life, Ben Affleck, tied the knot over the weekend in Las Vegas, more details about their unexpected nuptials are coming to light. When Lopez shared that she'd gotten married, fans rushed to see what dress she wore for the occasion. The multi-hyphenate superstar did drop a few breadcrumbs about her gown, but it took until today for it to be identified: it was an Alexander McQueen creation that goes way, way back.

"I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day," Lopez explained in a short video included in her newsletter from over the weekend. It wasn't much to go on, but fans will be fans. Entertainment Tonight reports that Twitter user @jlostyleandglam ID'd the gown and that McQueen representatives confirmed that the gown was from the label and dated back to 2004. The dress (which made an appearance on Lopez's hairstylist Chris Appleton's Instagram), featured a high jeweled neckline and full skirt. It didn't make the cut when it came to the movie Jersey Girl, which starred Lopez and Affleck, but it did feature in the film's poster.

Sources went on to tell ET that Lopez and Affleck will be having a bigger wedding in Georgia. Presumably, that one would include more friends and family, though no details on the matter have been shared just yet.

"They have been in wedding planning mode, but also really just enjoying the now, right now," a source told ET. "They have both been planning things together, but Jen definitely has her own vision and is leading the wedding planning train."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez Showed Off Her New Wedding Ring in a Makeup-Free Selfie on Instagram
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Venice Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez Said She Planned to Take Ben Affleck's Name in a Resurfaced Y2K Clip
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Married
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Married
POSTER GIRL Cruise 23
POSTER GIRL Just Designed Dua Lipa and Vanessa Hudgens's Next Viral Outfits
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
An Exhaustive Look Back at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship
jennifer lopez instagram
Jennifer Lopez's Halter Maxi Dress Just Raised the Bar for Summer Barbecue Attire
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are Engaged
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Engaged (Again!)
Jennifer Garner Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Garner Knew Ben Affleck Proposed to Jennifer Lopez
Vanessa Hudgens Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens's Barbiecore Look Included Platform Flip Flops and a Flower Crown
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Venice Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez Matched Her Bra Top to Her Green Engagement Ring in New PDA-Filled Bennifer Photos
Jennifer Lopez Turtleneck Crop Top Platform Heels 2022
Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Cropped Turtleneck With the Tallest Platforms Ever
Jennifer lopez coca cola shirt
Jennifer Lopez Gave Her Coastal Grandma Outfit a Streetwear Makeover
jennifer lopez white shirt black pants
Jennifer Lopez Just Found a Way to Make House Hunting Look Chic
Jennifer Lopez White Dress and Ben Affleck Head Kiss 'Marry Me' Premiere
Ben Affleck Proposed to Jennifer Lopez When She Was in the Bathtub
Jennifer Lopez Engagement Ring
Jennifer Lopez's House-Hunting Outfit Looks Like It Came Straight out of Ben Affleck's Closet
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Stepped Out in a Surprisingly Sexy Turtleneck Dress