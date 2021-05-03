Jennifer Lopez Performed in a Zip-Up Bodysuit With Fishnet Tights

The look was one of four outfits she wore to VAX LIVE.

By Isabel Jones
May 03, 2021 @ 11:06 am
Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez is back on stage in a big way. 

The multi-hyphenate returned to the stadium on Sunday night for a blockbuster performance at Global Citizen's VAX LIVE: Concert to Reunite the World (which will air May 8, so not exactly "LIVE" … ) in Inglewood, Calif. 

Doing it up, J.Lo style, Lopez wore not one but four costumes throughout the evening. She arrived at the venue in a plunging Elie Saab jumpsuit with a beaded and sequined silver upper that transitioned into a belted billowing white trouser (with a cape!).

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

For her performance, Lopez pulled out three more looks: an '80s style zip-up belted color-block bodysuit with fishnet tights and knee-high boots, a one-shoulder bright yellow mini-dress with black trim lined with jewel-encrusted tiger head embellishments, and a beaded blush-hued Zuhair Murad jumpsuit with feathered fringe.

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

Let's get LOUD indeed.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Her Mother Sang 'Sweet Caroline' Together at the Vax Live Concert

Lopez turned the event into a family affair, inviting her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, on stage with her to sing "Sweet Caroline" — though, naturally, "Caroline," was replaced with "Jennifer." Neil Diamond's got nothing on Lupe. 

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com