Jennifer Lopez Performed in a Zip-Up Bodysuit With Fishnet Tights
The look was one of four outfits she wore to VAX LIVE.
Jennifer Lopez is back on stage in a big way.
The multi-hyphenate returned to the stadium on Sunday night for a blockbuster performance at Global Citizen's VAX LIVE: Concert to Reunite the World (which will air May 8, so not exactly "LIVE" … ) in Inglewood, Calif.
Doing it up, J.Lo style, Lopez wore not one but four costumes throughout the evening. She arrived at the venue in a plunging Elie Saab jumpsuit with a beaded and sequined silver upper that transitioned into a belted billowing white trouser (with a cape!).
For her performance, Lopez pulled out three more looks: an '80s style zip-up belted color-block bodysuit with fishnet tights and knee-high boots, a one-shoulder bright yellow mini-dress with black trim lined with jewel-encrusted tiger head embellishments, and a beaded blush-hued Zuhair Murad jumpsuit with feathered fringe.
Let's get LOUD indeed.
Lopez turned the event into a family affair, inviting her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, on stage with her to sing "Sweet Caroline" — though, naturally, "Caroline," was replaced with "Jennifer." Neil Diamond's got nothing on Lupe.