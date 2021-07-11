Jennifer Lopez Stepped Out in a Turtleneck During a Heat Wave
Weather be damned.
There may have been a heat wave advisory in Los Angeles yesterday, but that didn't stop Jennifer Lopez from pulling off a turtleneck in the midst of rising temperatures. And she seemingly didn't even break a sweat.
On Saturday, J.Lo was spotted touring a private school in Santa Monica for her 13-year-old twins — Max and Emme — and during the outdoor visit, she wore a skintight black turtleneck despite the balmy weather. She tucked the traditional winter garment into a pair of distressed skinny jeans, and accessorized with a black Chanel belt with a gold monogrammed buckle, blue suede stilettos, and aviator sunglasses.
A sleek ponytail and a crocodile Birkin bag provided the finishing touches to her look.
J.Lo's school tour comes after reports that she and Ben Affleck plan on moving in together "very soon." Last month, sources revealed that Lopez and her twins would be decamping from the East Coast to Los Angeles to be closer to Affleck.
"She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base," the source previously told E! News. "She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall." The insider added, "She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben. They will be at their L.A. home soon."