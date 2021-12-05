Jennifer Lopez Turned to Her Signature Throwback Shoe for a Low-Key Date with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez seemingly threw it back to her "Jenny From the Block" era with her choice in footwear during a daytime date with Ben Affleck — and two decades later, the shoes still work.

While heading to the Regency Theater in Los Angeles to see the movie "Licorice Pizza" with her and Ben's kids, the singer stepped out dressed in an off-duty look consisting of ripped jeans, a floral sweater, and a lilac face mask. She grounded her outfit with her go-to signature shoe: classic khaki Timberlands. Lopez has often turned to the thick-soled work boots to complement her rotation of outfits over the years, and most famously wore a heeled version of the shoe in her iconic 2002 music video for "Jenny From the Block."