Jennifer Lopez Turned to Her Signature Throwback Shoe for a Low-Key Date with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez seemingly threw it back to her "Jenny From the Block" era with her choice in footwear during a daytime date with Ben Affleck — and two decades later, the shoes still work.
While heading to the Regency Theater in Los Angeles to see the movie "Licorice Pizza" with her and Ben's kids, the singer stepped out dressed in an off-duty look consisting of ripped jeans, a floral sweater, and a lilac face mask. She grounded her outfit with her go-to signature shoe: classic khaki Timberlands. Lopez has often turned to the thick-soled work boots to complement her rotation of outfits over the years, and most famously wore a heeled version of the shoe in her iconic 2002 music video for "Jenny From the Block."
Lopez's other stylings were equally as casual. She wore a burgundy crossbody bag and pulled her hair back into a voluminous half-up, half-down 'do with a pouf near the crown of her head (another J.Lo throwback).
It appears as if Jen and Ben are continuing to enjoy their short break for the holidays together. This fall, the couple have been busy with separate projects, but reunited on Thanksgiving with a celebration at the singer's home in LA. "Jennifer was very excited to come home and spend Thanksgiving with Ben," a source told E! News. "[Ben's] mom joined them and they had a lot of low-key family time with both of their families together."
They continued, "Jennifer enjoys the holidays and this was her first since she and Ben have been back together. She wanted to make it special for him and for the kids and to start new traditions."