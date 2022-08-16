Jennifer Lopez Wore the Controversial 2020 Fashion Trend That You Can Get for Under $40 at Amazon

This might be the only thing from 2020 we’re willing to bring back.

By
Laura Reilly
Laura Reilly
Laura Reilly

Laura Reilly is a writer and editor with over six years of experience covering fashion and beauty shopping news.  

Published on August 16, 2022

JLo Tie-Dye Sweats on Amazon
Photo: Getty Images

They say smell is the strongest sense connected to memory. But while a whiff of turpentine might bring you back to your grandmother's house circa 1995, there's nothing that could turn the clock back to 2020 more swiftly than seeing Jennifer Lopez in a tie-dye sweatsuit.

On an outing in Los Angeles last week, Lopez dusted off the ol' splashy set for a waltz down the halls of recent history. Since the pandemic — and thus the beginning of dopamine dressing — J.Lo has made tie-dye sweats a regular occurrence in her wardrobe. Her Polo Ralph Lauren Eclipse set has been her most frequented ensemble (she's worn it very publicly at least five times), but she's also incorporated similar styles from Myrrhe, Restore, and Alamour the Label.

The good news, though, is that if you're caught off guard seeing this trend reemerge, you don't have to spend big bucks to keep up. Stepping into J.Lo's 2020-circa-2022 style (and perhaps back into your own forgotten colorful threads of yore) is instantly achievable and very affordable through Amazon's extensive fashion offering.

Two-piece sets in the eye-catching pattern go for as little as $30 at full price, and some are even on sale for lower. Fixmatti's sweatsuit — which has over 3,600 near-perfect ratings — is one such style at $40, featuring a purple and blue tie-dye tone and white hoodie straps. Meanwhile, Eurivicy's cloudlike style is only $30 and has almost 5,000 near-perfect ratings.

Currently on sale is Selowin's tie-dye sweatsuit featuring a cropped hoodie, which retails for $38 but can be purchased for $28, plus an extra 20 percent off with the on-page coupon. For an even greater deal, you can find Wiholl's shorts-and-tee version in especially bold, J.Lo-approved colors for a flat $20, or go for Lydevo's version with shorts and a batwing-sleeve top for $15.

We're just about ready to let the memories of everything related to 2020 go, but I suppose we can keep this one thing. Shop J.Lo-approved time-bending tie-dye sweatsuits starting at $15 below.

JLo Tie-Dye Sweatsuits
Courtesy

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

JLo Tie-Dye Sweatsuits
Courtesy

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

JLo Tie-Dye Sweatsuits
Courtesy

Shop now: $28 (Originally $38); amazon.com

JLo Tie-Dye Sweatsuits
Courtesy

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

JLo Tie-Dye Sweatsuits
Courtesy

Shop now: $15; amazon.com

