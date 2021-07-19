Jennifer Lopez Just Wore an Ab-Baring Tie Dye Sweatsuit
J.Lo is embracing the hottest trend to come out of quarantine.
There are quite a few things that Jennifer Lopez does exceptionally well: singing, dancing, causing quite the stir in the pop culture world (ahem, Bennifer 2.0), and of course wearing the perfect outfits to show off her flawless abs.
On Sunday, the multi-hyphenate was spotted arriving at Lionsgate Entertainment in Santa Monica, California, wearing a matching Alamour The Label blue and white tie-dye sweatsuit, a.k.a. quarantine's hottest trend. But Lopez makes a case for sustaining the trend post-quarantine as the cropped sweatshirt and low-rise joggers showed off her famously sculpted abs. J.Lo also wore her caramel locks swept back into a tight bun and paired the look with oversized, square-shaped sunglasses, a nude and gold-beaded tote bag, and crisp white sneakers.
While it's unclear why the "Let's Get Loud" singer was at the studio, it's safe to assume she was taking a meeting of some sort, probably for one of her many projects in the works. The hardworking superstar doesn't even take Sundays off.
And this wasn't Lopez's only meeting of the weekend. She had quite the jam-packed schedule touring houses in L.A. with her two kids, Emme and Max, and boyfriend Ben Affleck. According to TMZ, Lopez and her crew toured three different houses (nay, mansions) in L.A., though the actress is allegedly only looking for a house for herself at the moment. The publication notes that Lopez and Affleck aren't ready to shack up together just yet, though Us Weekly thinks things are heading in that direction.
"Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they're not working," a source said to the publication. "They plan on moving in together very soon."
During her busy weekend, the star and mother of two, took a pause for a little selfie break with her daughter and look-alike, Emme. She posted a rare selfie with Emme, showing off their mother-daughter resemblance and exceptional genes.
"#WeekendVibes with my coconut 🥥✨💗," Lopez wrote.