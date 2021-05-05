Jennifer Lopez Showed Off Her Cute Tie-Front Bra and Tie-Dye Sweatsuit
Even J.Lo is on board with the quarantine trend.
Jennifer Lopez has adopted one major quarantine trend: the tie-dye sweatsuit. On Tuesday, the star posted a candid shot from rehearsal for the Global Citizen's VAX LIVE: Concert to Reunite the World, which taped on Sunday and airs Saturday, May 8.
In the image on her Instagram story, the singer and actress wore a vibrant tie-dye sweatsuit and pulled up the sweatshirt to reveal a dark blue, tie bra-top. In the process, The Wedding Planner actress showed off her chiseled abs.
"4 Days @glblctzn #vaxlive rehearsals," she captioned the story. We finally feel like we sort of kind of maybe relate to Lopez as she sports the quarantine trend that we lived in for three months (OK, more like a year).
The multi-hyphenate posted another candid from rehearsal the other day, where she can be seen practicing some moves with her backup dancers. On Sunday, Lopez showed up ready to slay the taping in four (!) different outfits and a butt-length ponytail. She wore a plunging Elie Saab jumpsuit, a multi-colored bodysuit with fishnet stockings, a one-shoulder bright-yellow mini dress, and a nude-colored Zuhair Murad jumpsuit with feathered fringe.
Of course she needed four outfits though for her multiple performances, one of which included calling her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, to the stage to sing Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline." All of these photos and videos from the VAX LIVE taping are a tease — Saturday cannot come soon enough.