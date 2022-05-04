Jennifer Lopez Made Suspenders Cool Again While Matching With Ben Affleck

On Tuesday, Bennifer was spotted running errands while dressed in matching neutral tones from head to toe. J.Lo plucked one long-forgotten trend from obscurity by wearing gray high-waisted suspender pants layered over a slouchy white T-shirt. The singer elevated her casual springtime 'fit with a black Chanel belt, a matching Hermès Birkin bag, wire-framed sunglasses, and white sneakers. Jennifer finished the look with diamond stud earrings and slicked her caramel locks into a sleek bun.

Ben took a break from his parade of flannels to sport a cream-colored sweater layered over a dark gray T-shirt. Aside from his typical scruffy beard and slightly-disheveled hair, the rest of Ben's look consisted of light gray trousers and bright blue sneakers.

J.Lo's errands outfit comes just days after she was spotted wearing another casual-chic look during a solo outing on Saturday. The multi-hyphenate wore a billowy blue maxi-dress with a V-cut neckline and a cinched waist while walking the streets of L.A. She paired the dress with flat sandals, rose-tinted aviators, and her signature silver hoops.

While many were waiting for J.Lo and Ben to make their Met Gala red carpet debut together at this year's event, the pair was notably absent from Monday's festivities. Though they've yet to walk the carpet in tandem at fashion's biggest night, the couple did make an appearance at last year's event just a few months after news broke in July 2021 that they were back together. Jennifer wore a low-cut gown and a cowboy hat for the occasion, and the two were photographed kissing through their masks before heading into the museum.