Jennifer Lopez Wore a Tiny Strapless Yellow Bikini to Dance in a Pool
Absolutely a "Sunday mood."
Jennifer Lopez has never met a bikini she can't wear the hell out of. Case in point, her latest Instagram story where she drank a mimosa and danced in a pool (to her ex-boyfriend Drake's song) wearing a strapless yellow bikini.
She accessorized – yes in the pool – with her signature gold hoops and aviators. Over the video, the actress wrote, "Sunday Mood." And well, yes.
On TikTok, J.Lo showed off the bathing suit, and her moves a little bit more.
The singer is currently in the Dominican Republic filming her movie Shotgun Wedding. Her fiancé Alex Rodriguez was there last week following rumors that the two had called off their engagement. According to an official statement from the couple, they are "working on things." A source later told E! that "it was important to Jennifer that Alex stepped up in a public way and showed his level of commitment to her."