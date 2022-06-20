Jennifer Lopez's Silky Set and Towering Heels Just Redefined Acceptable Airport Attire

Forget leggings and sweatshirts, Jennifer Lopez's latest flying 'fit was a full-on fashion moment. On Monday, the multi-hyphenate posted a reel on Instagram of her boarding a private jet simply captioned, "travels," and in true J.Lo style, the look was anything but average.

Appropriately set to the tune of "First Class" by Jack Harlow, the video showed Jennifer strutting across the tarmac in a breezy, pajama-esque matching set comprised of a colorful bird-printed silky white button-down and matching capri pants. While the outfit may have looked comfy, J.Lo managed to incorporate some of her signature style flair by pairing the set with white, ankle-breaking 6-inch Gucci heels, a bright pink Valentino handbag, and oversized pink sunnies. She wore her caramel waves parted down the middle and completed the traveling ensemble with simple gold hoop earrings.

Although it's unknown where she was heading, Jennifer's post comes just days after she made an appearance in Los Angeles for the Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala. During the performance, J.Lo invited her 14-year-old daughter, Emme Muñiz, on stage to sing Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years," which marked the first time they've performed together since Jennifer's 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

"The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won't," she said in TikTok posts from the event. "So, this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey. They cost me when they come out. But they're worth every single penny because they're my favorite duet partner of all time. So, if you will indulge me."