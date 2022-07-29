Jennifer Lopez's Silky Kimono and Shorts Set Is a Vacation in an Outfit

J.Lo's travel wardrobe is working overtime.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 29, 2022
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez. Photo: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez may be out of office at the moment, but her wardrobe is still hard at work.

From a corseted floral sundress to wide-leg jeans and monster platform heels, J.Lo's vacation style has been at the top of its game. And if you thought by day seven, her looks would begin to decline — think again.

On Thursday, the singer-slash-actress stepped out for a stroll in Capri, Italy with her 14-year-old child Emme, wearing a silky pink kimono and shorts set in a tropical pattern. The bottom portion of her two piece outfit was embellished with delicate black lace, while the top half featured a leopard-printed belt tied around her waist and the same pattern at the cuffs of her sleeves. She added matching pink-tinted aviator sunglasses, a black Valentino bag with gold studs, and diamond earrings to her ensemble. Meanwhile, on her feet, were a pair of fashionable flip flops in gold.

After spending almost a week in Paris as newlyweds, J.Lo jetted off to Italy solo while Ben got back to work. Earlier this week, Affleck returned to Los Angeles, apparently to reprise his role as Batman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Yesterday, Jason Momoa shared photos of the two goofing around on the film's set, writing: "REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2."

