Jennifer Lopez Wore a Sheer Orange Jumpsuit
Her latest campaign is summer fashion inspiration at its best.
There has been a wedding dress on the beach, white swimsuits, more swimsuits, and a bra as a top. There's basically nothing that Jennifer Lopez can't wear and she proved that a sheer orange jumpsuit is just one more thing she can pull off in her latest set of photos for DSW. Lopez shared a pair of pics on Instagram promoting her continued collaboration with the retailer and both the orange one-piece and her white mesh hoodie prove that she's ready to make this a hot girl summer.
"Floating into the weekend," she captioned the shots, adding coordinating orange and blue heart emoji. She's matching everything in the photos. The orange outfit includes strappy jelly heels in the same searing orange and even bright orange hoops. In the white outfit, she wears chunky white sneakers and white booty shorts under the honeycomb mesh hoodie.
Lopez has been working with DSW since February 2020. It's just one of her big-time partnerships, which include Coach and wellness brand Hims & Hers (which also counts Alex Rodriguez as a brand partner).
"There are so many facets to my career, and that's what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW. This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami," Lopez said of her DSW line. "We're bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour and a vibrancy that's representative of Miami. With this collection, it's my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self."