Jennifer Lopez Stepped Out in a Surprisingly Sexy Turtleneck Dress

A turtleneck is many things — cozy, warm, and even chic — but sexy typically isn't one of them. But leave it to Jennifer Lopez to turn that notion on its head with her latest outfit.

On Saturday, J.Lo stepped out for dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood in a look that was literally red hot. Wearing a crimson-colored, turtleneck minidress , Lopez's look provided coverage yet was sexified. The color, the length, everything about the dress was alluring. And her black thigh-high Christian Louboutin boots didn't hurt, either.

Lopez accessorized with a black and white boxy Chanel purse that hung off her shoulder, as well as her go-to gold hoops. She wore her hair down with a middle part and loose waves, and put on smoldering eye makeup for a further vampy twist.

Missing from the outing was Jen's fiancé Ben Affleck, but just a day earlier, the two were spotted continuing their house hunt in Los Angeles. For weeks, the couple's been searching for the perfect property since the deal on their Bel Air mansion reportedly fell through. They've toured construction sites, multi-million dollar estates, and houses in the Hills, but have yet to find the right fit for their blended family. However, house-hunting can be much like dating and it takes time for the right one to come along. Or in Bennifer's case, come back on the market.