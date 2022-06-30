Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Hump Day With a Smoldering Selfie

Between visiting her fiancé Ben Affleck on set, premiering Netflix documentaries, and jetting off to very important places in silk sets and pumps, Jennifer Lopez is a busy woman. So, it's no surprise that J.Lo counts down the days until the weekend just like the rest of us. And the multi-hyphenate just celebrated hitting the week's halfway mark yesterday with a smoldering selfie.

On Wednesday, Lopez shared a snap to Instagram that captured the singer and actress staring into the camera with her head slightly cocked back. She wore a crisp white button-down and left the top two buttons undone. Her glam was kept relatively simple, with a bronzy eye and peach, glossy lip. Her caramel hair was pulled back into a tight low bun, and she accessorized with gold drop earrings and her new engagement ring from Affleck, of course.

"Happy hump day," she captioned the post. She tagged JLo Beauty, her skincare brand, on her flawless, dewy skin. The company's Instagram shared a similar shot of the mogul, hinting that Lopez and the team are hard at work at developing new launches.

"@JLo is in founder mode today," they wrote. "Hustling behind the scenes to develop the next limitless #JLoBeauty essentials… what are you hoping we launch next?"

When she's not filming iconic rom-coms or pumping out her secret ingredient to the coveted "J.Lo glow," Lopez is also a mom of two. In an interview from earlier this year on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Lopez gushed about her 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. "They're like little adults and they have their own lives and they have all their own ideas about the world already," she said. "They love to show you that they know things …"