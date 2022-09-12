Celebrity Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez Is Extending the Life of the Sundress Into Fall Summer is a state of mind, after all. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 12, 2022 @ 09:27AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Splash News Summer is almost over, but that isn't stopping Jennifer Lopez from still taking her favorite breezy sundresses out for a spin. Instead, she's extending the life of her summertime maxis and midis well beyond Labor Day, thanks to her seasonal-appropriate choice in color and fabric. For a daytime outing at Melrose Market with her daughter Emme, J.Lo stepped out in a backless halter neck dress with a paperclip-style fastener in the front and cutouts below the chest. Rather than the typical white shade, Lopez opted for a decidedly autumnal hue — sage green — in a thick cotton as opposed to linen. Another controversial sartorial decision? Her choice to slip on a pair of platform wedge sandals, which were accompanied by a canvas Dior tote bag, aviator sunglasses, and oversized gold hoops. J.Lo slicked her hair back into a sleek bun with a middle part, and teamed her glossy pink lips with glowing skin. Jennifer Lopez's Ultra-Casual Shoes Were the Main Talking Point of Her Outfit Since her wedding weekend in Georgia, J.Lo has taken a break from her usual glam with a relaxed approach to getting dressed. Last week, the singer-slash-actress walked hand-in-hand with her new husband Ben Affleck at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off and ditched her heels for a pair of red Adidas x Gucci slides. She teamed the ultra-casual sandals with semi-sheer white maxi dress with long sleeves and a matching bikini top underneath. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit