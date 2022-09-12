Jennifer Lopez Is Extending the Life of the Sundress Into Fall

Summer is almost over, but that isn't stopping Jennifer Lopez from still taking her favorite breezy sundresses out for a spin. Instead, she's extending the life of her summertime maxis and midis well beyond Labor Day, thanks to her seasonal-appropriate choice in color and fabric.

For a daytime outing at Melrose Market with her daughter Emme, J.Lo stepped out in a backless halter neck dress with a paperclip-style fastener in the front and cutouts below the chest. Rather than the typical white shade, Lopez opted for a decidedly autumnal hue — sage green — in a thick cotton as opposed to linen. Another controversial sartorial decision? Her choice to slip on a pair of platform wedge sandals, which were accompanied by a canvas Dior tote bag, aviator sunglasses, and oversized gold hoops.

J.Lo slicked her hair back into a sleek bun with a middle part, and teamed her glossy pink lips with glowing skin.

Since her wedding weekend in Georgia, J.Lo has taken a break from her usual glam with a relaxed approach to getting dressed. Last week, the singer-slash-actress walked hand-in-hand with her new husband Ben Affleck at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off and ditched her heels for a pair of red Adidas x Gucci slides. She teamed the ultra-casual sandals with semi-sheer white maxi dress with long sleeves and a matching bikini top underneath.