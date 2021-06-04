Jennifer Lopez's Cutout Nap Dress Is Summer in an Outfit
Lopez stepped out after Ben Affleck was spotted leaving the singer's house with a smirk.
Running errands has never looked so good. On Thursday, Jennifer Lopez was spotted out and about, glowing as J. Lo does, in Los Angeles.
The multi-hyphenate was seen outside of an L.A. elementary school wearing an ethereal, flowing maxi-dress with a nude, square-neck bodice with cutouts that then flowed into a billowing white skirt. She paired the summery dress with oversized, square-shaped sunnies and a white YSL handbag. Of course, Jen's version of the nap dress would be absolutely immaculate, but did you expect anything less?
We can't help but wonder if her radiant smile and glow have anything to do with the whole Bennifer of it all. In fact, she's been spending time in L.A. to be close to Ben Affleck, and the Argo actor was spotted just the other day leaving J.Lo's house with a silent, yet very telling, smirk on his face.
While the duo have yet to confirm the reunion publicly, they were recently photographed getting cozy while out to dinner, which is all the proof we need to know that their early aughts romance is blooming again.
"They are very happy together," a source told People. This is not a casual relationship. They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting."