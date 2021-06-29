Jennifer Lopez Laid in the Ocean Wearing a Rhinestone Bra
And she celebrated Pride month in the process.
When it comes to how many times Jennifer Lopez can shake us to our very core with her fashion choices, the limit simply does not exist. This time, the multi-hyphenate decided to take a bedazzled swim in the ocean.
On Monday, the "Let's Get Loud" singer posted a selfie by the ocean in a rhinestone bra top and denim cutouts with wet hair and a big smile. The singer posted in celebration of International Pride Day and added a colorful film over top of the photo to show her support.
"Happy International Pride Day to all my #JLovers that are part of the LGBTQIA+ community!" the JLo Beauty founder captioned the post. "You are strength … you are love … you are strong … you are perfect … #LoveMakesTheWorldGoRound."
The "On the Floor" singer has been teasing her new song and music video, "Cambria El Paso" on social media, posting clips of the song and video to her Instagram. It appears that the most recent selfie could also be from the video shoot, given the denim shorts and rhinestone bra (last month, she was spotted filming in Miami in this very bra.)
The video and song will feature reggaetón star Rauw Alejandro and allegedly took nine hours to shoot, according to People. But despite the long day of hard work, sources say she remained in high spirits.
"Jennifer was radiant and full of energy even though the shoot was nine-plus hours [long]," a source said.