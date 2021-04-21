Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Broke Up with Alex Rodriguez Over "Trust" Issues
Sources are speaking out following the couple's split.
Sources are speaking out after Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially called off their engagement.
People reports that multiple sources confirmed it was Lopez who broke up with Rodriguez, with a friend of the actress telling the outlet, "She insisted on it. There are are too many issues that are unresolved."
Sources added that Lopez could no longer fully "trust" Rodriguez, who has been accused of cheating on her, and who allegedly was DMing Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy earlier this year.
"She has been pretty miserable and didn't think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex," a source told People.
"Whether or not he has cheated doesn't matter," a source added. "She won't tolerate the fear of it in the air between them."
Another source said that Lopez and Rodriguez, who put their wedding on hold amid the pandemic, had been struggling amid lockdown: "They both liked spending more time together as a family, but it was difficult to keep that special spark when they saw each other every day."
A friend of Lopez also said she's been focusing on work and her children amid the split.
"Jennifer has been in these difficult situations before. She is not one to sit around and cry," the friend told People. "Her kids make her the happiest. She is doing well."
After weeks of split rumors, Lopez and Rodriguez announced they had broken up in a joint statement last week reading, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."