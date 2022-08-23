Jennifer Lopez Wore Three Ralph Lauren Dresses On Her Wedding Day

Given Jennifer Lopez's over-the-top costumes, expansive collection of Birkin bags, and love of bedazzled water bottles, we wouldn't expect anything less than an extravagant display of fashion on her wedding day. And the multi-hyphenate didn't disappoint — she chose not one, not two, but three opulent Ralph Lauren gowns for her and husband Ben Affleck's Georgian nuptials.

On Tuesday, Lopez posted a wedding-day selfie to her Instagram, teasing more details and photos to come writing, "First peek at my wedding looks at OnTheJLo.com."

Later in the day, her fans and newsletter subscribers were given a close-up look at her three dresses. For the ceremony, Lopez wore a white, high-neck gown with ruffled cap sleeves, a low-scoop back, and a voluminous, layered chiffon skirt.

After saying, "I do," Lopez slipped into another white A-line dress completely embellished with intricate pearl beading that made its way up her neck and draped over her shoulders. For her third look, the multi-hyphenate opted for a plunging keyhole dress with Swarovski bejeweled trim along the cutout and neckline. She also shared the custom sketches behind the designs.

"The dresses were dreamy ... thank you Ralph Lauren," Lopez wrote in her email. "I will be sharing a few more pics and delicious details on our big day coming very soon On The JLo..."

In a separate press release from Ralph Lauren, the brand shared additional sketches and information about the dresses. Her ceremony look had over 1,000 hand-cut handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric sewn to the skirt. The second gown had thousands of hand-beaded pearls.

"Thirty artisans worked across 700 hours to hand embroider the gown with micro-pleats of silk tulle, tiny pearl embellishments, and Swarovski crystal," the statement read. Never one for simple jewels, Lopez wore over $2 million worth of Samer Halimeh diamonds in the form of 27-carat flower drop earrings.