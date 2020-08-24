Jennifer Lopez Presents a Film About Her Trans Nibling, Brendon
"It’s about accepting change and challenges with love and knowing that when we do, anything’s possible."
Jennifer Lopez introduced the world to her trans nibling, Brendon in a recent Instagram video. Her post highlighted a new film called Draw With Me which shows the experience of a young trans person coming out to their family.
"Draw With Me is a short film about transgender youth and their journey of coming out to their family and also engaging in their art to help them cope with the feelings they were having during this time," Lopez said in the video. "The film is important and timely in its story and message and can have a huge impact on those of us who watch and experience what Brendon and their family is going through in this time of acceptance and admission."
Lopez then explained that the film is especially poignant for her because Brendon is her nibling. "It's a story that’s very close to my heart because it was a family affair. It’s about accepting change and challenges with love and knowing that when we do, anything’s possible. Also because Brendon is my nibling," she said.
She then premiered the first five minutes of the film which shows Brendon discussing their struggles with coming out and how "art gave me an outlet for the things I couldn't say out loud."
According to Lopez's post, the film is now headed to festivals and will be out soon on VOD.