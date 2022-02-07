Jennifer Lopez's Version of a Power Suit Includes a Belly Button-Baring Plunging Neckline and Ovary Cutouts

There's a lot of things that Jennifer Lopez excels at — like singing "This Land Is Your Land" at Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration , pole dancing at the Super Bowl, and wearing ab-baring outfits , obviously. But there's one thing that she has undoubtedly mastered: the art of the power suit.

On Monday, the multi-hyphenate revealed her new earth-shattering Rolling Stone magazine cover which featured a suit like you've never seen one before. In the black-and-white photo taken for the publication's Icons and Influences issue, J.Lo wears a super plunging tuxedo bodysuit with very a high-cut bottom that reveals her hips as she pulls down her black trousers even further, creating ovary cutouts. Both separates are designed by Balmain. A chic blunt bob, hoop earrings, and oversized cuff bracelets accompany the look.