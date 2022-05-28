Jennifer Lopez Is Redefining the Workout Outfit in a Plunging, Baggy Jumpsuit

Jennifer Lopez rarely does anything by the book. She got engaged to the same person twice, she wears stilettos to school pickup, and at age 52, she's still one of the world's biggest pop stars. So, why would the standard rules apply to her workout clothes? Well, they don't.

On Friday, J.Lo was spotted heading to the dance studio in Los Angeles wearing her version of activewear, which included a black baggy jumpsuit that offered the same amount of movement as leggings and plunged so far down, it showed off her white sports bra underneath. She paired the oversized garment with green and black Nikes, shielded sunglasses, and, of course, a black Birkin that doubled as her gym bag.

Rather than a workout-ready ponytail, Lopez, instead, opted for relaxed waves worn down with a middle part.