Celebrity Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez Wore a Plunging Halter-Neck Dress in Barbiecore Pink The honeymoon looks continue to serve. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 24, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: MEGA Bennifer is still basking in their newlywed bliss during their honeymoon in Paris, and with each passing day comes a dazzling new look from Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck. On Sunday, Jen and Ben stepped out for lunch at Le Restaurant Monsieur Dior, and for the occasion, J.Lo wore a summery sundress in the season's hottest color — Barbiecore pink. Her halter-neck dress featured a flattering plunging neckline, as well as a tiny circular cutout above her midsection. She paired the vibrant full-skirted midi with a matching hot pink handbag, towering nude platform heels with PVC straps, and a gold pendant necklace. J.Lo's long, caramel tresses were pulled back into a high ponytail, while her bronzed glam was partially covered by oversized aviator sunglasses. Jennifer Lopez's Latest Honeymoon Look Included a Corseted, Floral Sundress Not only is Jen celebrating her marriage to Ben during the couple's Parisian getaway, but also her 53rd birthday. Last night, the pair was spotted grabbing a pre-birthday treat at an ice cream shop on the Île Saint-Louis, and according to People, once they arrived back to their hotel, a bouquet of balloons was delivered to their suite around midnight. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit