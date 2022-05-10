Jennifer Lopez Got Glam Wearing a Plunging Blouse and High-Waisted Metallic Trousers

Out of all the skills that multi-hyphenate Jennifer Lopez possesses, her glitzy fashion sense and beauty secrets are among two of her most famous attributes. So, every time Lopez gives us some insight into her beauty and style secrets, we're all ears.

Most recently, the JLo Beauty founder served up some Monday motivation with a series of images from her glam chair. In the Instagram snaps, Lopez wore a silky button-down, leaving the top buttons undone to create a plunging V-neck, and super high-waisted, metallic taupe trousers that she cinched with a belt of the same hue.

The actress captured the mirror selfies with her pink case-clad iPhone while she sat in what appears to be a tall armchair. In the carousel, Lopez showed off her flawless makeup and hair with several slouchy poses. In the last photo, we see another hand holding a makeup brush reach over to touch up Lopez's jawline. Her hair was worn parted down the middle and gently curled and appeared sun-kissed with blonde streaks climbing up the ends. She opted for a bronzy beauty look that included a neutral eye and lip color.

Lopez's beauty brand recently launched an overnight treatment aptly called That Overnight Hustle. She announced the launch with an Instagram video where she explained the process of creating the AHA and BHA resurfacer, which offers up that signature J.Lo glow while you sleep. "We have seriously sexy science going on here," she gushed.