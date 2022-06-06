Jennifer Lopez Wore a Leather Corset Over Her Plunging Black Gown to the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Last night, Jennifer Lopez shut down the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, thanks partly to her show-stopping gown and personal wind machine.

The actress, who was being honored with the Generation Award for her long-running film and television career at the event, stepped out for the ceremony solo in a dress almost iconic as herself. Wearing a black Mônot gown with a major plunging neckline and massive cutouts on each hip, J.Lo layered a zip-up leather corset over the dress. She accessorized with a diamonds and more diamonds — including a tennis necklace and bracelet, drop earrings, and her green engagement ring. Meanwhile, ankle-breaking platform heels and tousled bombshell waves (courtesy of said wind machine) added to the va-va-voom factor.

Lopez shared a video of the look from all angles to her Instagram feed, simply captioning the clip: "Hi."

During her acceptance speech, J.Lo had a "different list of thank yous," and gave shoutouts to not only her family and fans, but also her naysayers. "I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart," Lopez said. "The ones who were true and the ones who lied to me. I want to thank true love and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself because that's how I knew that I had to grow."