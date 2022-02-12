Jennifer Lopez Stepped Out in the Ultimate Seasonless Skirt

After stepping out in a maxi skirt in multiple denim versions, multiple times already this year, J.Lo wore the seasonless staple once again for a business lunch in Los Angeles on Friday. Redefining the meaning of business casual, the singer slipped on a long black pleated skirt that provided the utmost ease and flexibility — whether sitting or standing, rain or shine. She paired the garment with a cozy chevron sweater and a black suede purse. Adding her usual J.Lo style signatures, Lopez topped off her look with hoop earrings, aviator sunglasses, and sky-high platform boots. Oh, and diamonds. Lots of diamonds.