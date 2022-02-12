Jennifer Lopez Stepped Out in the Ultimate Seasonless Skirt
Jennifer Lopez can't stop, won't stop wearing the It skirt of 2022.
After stepping out in a maxi skirt in multiple denim versions, multiple times already this year, J.Lo wore the seasonless staple once again for a business lunch in Los Angeles on Friday. Redefining the meaning of business casual, the singer slipped on a long black pleated skirt that provided the utmost ease and flexibility — whether sitting or standing, rain or shine. She paired the garment with a cozy chevron sweater and a black suede purse. Adding her usual J.Lo style signatures, Lopez topped off her look with hoop earrings, aviator sunglasses, and sky-high platform boots. Oh, and diamonds. Lots of diamonds.
She kept her glam relatively simple and pulled her back into a sleek ballerina bun.
Lopez is back in LA after a busy press tour for her new film Marry Me in New York. One of her first stops was at the premiere for the highly-anticipated rom-com, which she attended with her on-again boyfriend, Ben Affleck. J.Lo dressed on-theme for the event, wearing a bridal-white lace minidress with silver sequin heels perfect for walking down the
aisle…er, red carpet.