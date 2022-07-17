Jennifer Lopez Just Stepped Out in the Coolest Pair of Yoga Pants

Jennifer Lopez's gym wear is anything but boring. Her workout outfits are either colorful, cutout, or cropped and are usually paired with her signature oversized hoops. And just like J.Lo's everyday outfits, her athleisure is always glammed up.

Case in point? For her latest sweat sesh, the pop star stepped out in an unexpectedly stylish pair of yoga pants.

On Saturday, Lopez stepped out in Los Angeles post-gym, wearing black and white leggings that flared out at her calves in two competing geometric patterns. She teamed the eye-catching bottoms with a dark gray cropped sweatshirt with a strappy black sports bra underneath. Black sneakers, square-shaped sunglasses, and chic topknot were among her workout accessories. Even more dazzling than her yoga pants was a brand-new bling cup in favorite color green and a matching phone case.

J.Lo previously admitted that she has so many of the Swarovski crystal cups that she's lost count. Back in October, the singer was asked how many bling tumblers she owns during a Q&A video in collaboration with Coach and her answer was honest. "Um … you don't want to know," she said, before correcting herself, "No, you don't know. You have so many that you actually do not know. It's actually kind of crazy and pathetic."