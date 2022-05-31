Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Memorial Day in the Most Patriotic Minidress

After setting the new style standard for summer barbecues everywhere, Jennifer Lopez kept the holiday weekend looks coming while celebrating Memorial Day poolside in her most patriotic dress to date.

On Monday, the multi-hyphenate shared a trio of photos on Instagram along with a heartfelt message. Captioned, "#HappyMemorialDay! Join me today in honoring all the service women and men who served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom," the post showed off a fashionable minidress that was covered in timely red, white, and blue Valentino print and featured a thigh-skimming length, plunging V-neckline, and slight bell sleeve.

J.Lo completed the look with oversized gold hoops and left her caramel locks to fall in soft waves down her shoulders. While the first two photos in the roundup showed the actress accessorizing with gold statement shades, Jennifer swapped them out for a pair of ruby-red oval sunglasses in the final slide, which also showed off a pair of tan heels and a simple gold necklace.

Jennifer's most recent post isn't the only example of her affinity for eye-catching accessories. Just a few days prior, the star was spotted heading to the dance studio in her version of workout wear — a baggy black jumpsuit with side cutouts and a chest-baring neckline — and the most J.Lo gym bag possible: A matching black Birkin.