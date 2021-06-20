Jennifer Lopez Reworked the Classic Denim Skirt for a Shopping Trip
The summertime staple just got an update.
Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to offer a refreshing alternative the classic jean miniskirt. Putting a modest twist on the summertime staple, the singer stepped out for a shopping with her son Max at Ralph Lauren in Beverly Hills on Saturday, wearing a below-the-ankle version in a patchwork pattern.
Lopez's long skirt was sewn together from different denims, and featured a voluminous silhouette. She paired the garment with a white crop top with spaghetti straps that crisscrossed over her back, high-heeled cowboy boots, and a blue quilted handbag.
Oversized sunglasses and a fresh blowout provided the finishing touches to her warm weather look.
J.Lo and Max's mother-son outing appears to be one of the very first family excursions since moving to Los Angeles from Miami. Earlier this month, it was reported that Lopez took a major step in relationship with Ben Affleck, and moved across the country to be closer to him.
"She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben," a source previously told E! News. "They will be at their L.A. home soon." The insider also added that Lopez "is looking at schools for her kids" in the area.
Meanwhile, Affleck has reportedly been spending time with her 13-year-old twins. According to a source at People, Emme and Max are "slowly getting to know Ben," and that "everything seems to be running smoothly." Last week, the foursome even dined together at Nobu in Malibu, where an on-looker revealed, "Ben and her kids seemed comfortable together. The kids kept chatting with Ben. Ben seemed great. He was smiling and laughing. They ordered a lot of food to share."