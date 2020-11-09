Jennifer Lopez Said We Deserve the "Holidays a Little Early" in Pantless DSW Ad
The multi-hyphenate spent her weekend "crying tears of joy" and hawking affordable footwear.
Jennifer Lopez’s party people may be in quarantine, but that hasn’t stopped the multi-hyphenate from celebrating.
Like many of us (75 million and counting), the “Pa Ti” singer was overjoyed by the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, which named Joe Biden president-elect and Kamala Harris vice president-elect.
After hearing the news on Saturday, Lopez shared a video of herself “crying tears of joy.”
"I hope that we can all come together, love each other, and appreciate each other,” she continued. “It's a new day. It is an amazing, amazing day. God bless, everybody."
Lopez continued to celebrate on social media, sharing footage of herself dancing with the caption, “#SHMOOD! PRESIDENT BIDEN!!!!!!! VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS!!!!!!”
And ah, the party hasn’t stopped. On Sunday, Lopez dropped her latest collaboration with DSW. “Let’s start the holidays a little early because we deserve it!!!” she captioned her new campaign images, the first of which captures the Hustlers star lounging in bed in a pair of black faux patent leather booties ($100; dsw.com) and a striped dress shirt — pants notably and understandably absent.
Now that we’re out of champagne, shoe shopping does seem like a good way to keep the celebration going …