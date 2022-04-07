Jennifer Lopez Posed Pantless in a Trench Coat to Promote Her New Campaign

Whether she's wearing chic blue jeans or high-waisted trousers , Jennifer Lopez can rock a pair of pants like nobody's business — but that didn't stop the singer from ditching bottoms altogether when posing for her latest campaign.

On Thursday, J.Lo took to Instagram to share a series of photos captioned, "I got my attitude from my mother" in honor of her new Mother's Day campaign with Coach. The multi-hyphenate sat perched on a leather couch for the shoot and wore a black and red hooded houndstooth trench coat with caramel pockets and a matching pleated houndstooth minidress. She accessorized with a cream Coach bag and coordinating cream heels, and she left her long honey waves parted down the middle.