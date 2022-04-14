Jennifer Lopez's School Pick-Up Outfit Is Unexpectedly Glam

On Wednesday, the mom of two was photographed alongside fiancé Ben Affleck en route to pick up her 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, from school in a whole look that was undeniably J.Lo. Stepping out in backless, black bell-bottom overalls with a cropped white T-shirt underneath, Lopez accessorized with not only a designer handbag, diamonds, and gold-tinted aviators, but also a pair of sky-high stilettos that worked overtime to elevate her laid-back outfit. She styled her hair straight with subtly flipped-out ends and a middle part.

Last week, Bennifer got engaged for a second time when the actor popped the question with a rare green diamond ring while the singer was taking a bubble bath. On Tuesday, Lopez shared the details of the sweet proposal on her newsletter, On the JLo.

"Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?" she began her message, ahead of the big reveal. "Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'Is that a yes?' I said, 'YES of course that's a YES.'"