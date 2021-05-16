Jennifer Lopez Just Teased New Music Is on the Way
"Sexy summer fun coming."
In the midst of her breakup from Alex Rodriguez (and subsequent reunion with her ex Ben Affleck), Jennifer Lopez just dropped another bombshell: new music is on its way. On Saturday, the multi-hyphenate took to Instagram to share that she's back in the studio.
"Sexy summer fun coming," J.Lo wrote alongside a photo of herself dressed down in the recording booth, wearing a gray hoodie, gold hoops, and her hair pulled back in a low-slung ponytail. For good measure, she added a music note emoji to the caption.
It's only been six months since J.Lo released her single "In the Morning," but alas, fans were still thrilled by the sight of the singer making new music — especially considering that the timing coincides with her reconciliation with Ben. "Ooooo I can't wait for a new song from you @jlo It's just wha the summer needs!!!," one wrote in the comments section, while others shared that they're hoping for a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me…Then — the one that was specifically dedicated to her then-fiancé.
"This is me then part 2 please," a fan pleaded in response to her post. Another added, "Dear Ben part 2 please."
Earlier this week, J.Lo seemingly gave a subtle shoutout to Affleck while celebrating her "favorite" album. "All of my albums are very special to me, but This Is Me … Then is my favorite album I've ever done … so far!" Lopez captioned a throwback post on Instagram, which included music video footage from songs that were inspired by her relationship with Ben.
She continued, "I know a lot of you have heard me say that before, so in honor of my #JLovers helping it re-enter the album charts AGAIN after 19 years…here is a lil #TBT #ThisIsMeThen."
Following her split from A-Rod, J.Lo has been hanging out with Affleck again. Most recently, the former couple spent several days together in Montana, and they've been in constant communication ever since. All in all, a Bennifer summer seems promising — musically and relationship-wise.