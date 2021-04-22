Jennifer Lopez Shared the Sweetest Never-Before-Seen Selfies From the Shotgun Wedding Set
Too many good looks for one photo.
Jennifer Lopez just shared some behind the scene shots from the set of Shotgun Wedding, which just wrapped filming in the Dominican Republic.
She shared some cute, never-before-seen photos from the set, including a selfie with Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz, as well as some candid shots from set. Of course in the photos, she wore that ragged, dirty, and torn wedding dress we've seen her filming in.
"That's 👏 A 👏 Wrap! 👏 ," she captioned the post. The actress has been in the Dominican Republic filming for a couple months now, even amidst all of the drama with now ex Alex Rodriguez. As fans may recall, he even visited her on set while they were "working through some things."
But this movie isn't the only thing J.Lo has wrapped recently. She and Arod officially called off their engagement last week. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they shared in a joint statement.
Sources have since come out saying she ended it over trust issues after cheating allegations on Arod's end started circulating. "Whether or not he has cheated doesn't matter," a source told People. "She won't tolerate the fear of it in the air between them."