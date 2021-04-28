Jennifer Lopez Just Wore a Completely See-Through, Sparkly Netted Mini Dress
With nothing but a nude bra and underwear underneath.
Jennifer Lopez's DSW photoshoot is the gift that keeps on giving. The star has debuted not one, but two more looks that has us taking notes for this summer (aka, vaxed girl summer).
Tuesday night, The Wedding Planner actress shared some BTS videos from the DSW photoshoots to her Instagram story. In one shot, she showed off her abs in a one-shoulder, turtleneck dress with a massive side cut-out and sky-high slit. She wrote "#summermood" and "sexy dresses & sandals" over top of the images.
The next look featured a see-through, silver-sequined netted mini dress, which she paired with a nude bra and brief set. She completed the look with see-through slingback heels from her DSW collection and oversized, silver hoops with dangly chains. In the video, the "Let's Get Loud" singer balanced on one foot and posed for the camera.
Unfortunately, these dresses don't appear to be for sale, but you can buy the shoes in both images from her collection with DSW. Catch our Google Search history including "see-through netted mini dress for summer." Because this dress is definitely on my agenda for my comeback to society.
This isn't the first time the photos from J.Lo's DSW collection has served as our fashion inspiration. The star has debuted many looks from the photoshoot — a netted power suit, a white suit with a matching bra, and a sheer orange jumpsuit are among our favorites. The whole montage of photos is practically my summer 2021 mood board.
And it appears, Lopez is also ready for hot girl summer, given her new-found singledom. She and ex, Alex Rodriguez officially called off their engagement earlier this month. But something tells us that this icon will be just fine.