Jennifer Lopez Just Announced Her Netflix Documentary

It looks like 2022 is already shaping out to be the year of Jennifer Lopez — and we're certainly not mad about it.

Hot on the heels of her engagement to Ben Affleck , Lopez just announced a new Netflix documentary titled Halftime on Instagram. While the film will show an intimate look at all aspects of Lopez's successful career, it will specifically follow the pop star as she prepared for the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show .

The documentary, directed by Amanda Micheli, is set to premiere at the Tribeca Festival in Washington Heights on June 8 — not too far from where Lopez grew up in the Bronx.

"It's an honor to be selected for the opening night of Tribeca, and so fitting to be celebrating this critical milestone in Jennifer's life and career just miles from where she grew up," Micheli said in a statement. "To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true."

Halftime, which is set to hit Netflix on June 14, will also spotlight J.Lo's Latina heritage and her cultural contributions to the music industry. "Tribeca is proud to feature a wide selection of diverse programming that reflects our commitment to equity and inclusion, and we're eager to premiere this beautiful exploration of JLo's Latina culture and heritage at the United Palace, just blocks away from the Bronx," Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal added.