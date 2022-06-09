Jennifer Lopez's Elegant Naked Dress Is the Very Definition of an Oxymoron
It might seem unfeasible to look both covered-up and unclothed at once, but if anyone can make the impossible possible, it's Jennifer Lopez. Last night, at the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Halftime during the Tribeca Film Festival, J.Lo put a sophisticated spin on naked dressing while wearing a gown that was the very definition of an oxymoron.
Her black velvet Tom Ford gown featured strategic sheer paneling down the sides, across her chest and hips, and on her arms, but also had conservative elements, as well, such as a high neck, long sleeves, and a floor-length hemline. J.Lo paired the elegant naked dress with a matching black velvet clutch, massive pear-shaped diamond earrings, and sparkly platform heels. For glam, she wore a half-up, half-down hairstyle with a smoky eye and glossy nude lip.
Later in the evening, the multi-hyphenate seamlessly transitioned into a chic all-white suit for the afterparty. Dressed in the sartorial opposite of her red carpet look, Lopez teamed baggy, wide-leg trousers with an oversized double-breasted blazer and white ribbed V-neck underneath. She swapped out her heels for a glittery silver pair, however, the rest of her look seemingly remained much the same.
Halftime, which focuses on J.Lo's decades-long career in music and film, will debut on Netflix next week. In the trailer for the doc, Lopez is preparing for a busy award show season for her critically-acclaimed performance in Hustlers, as well as the 2020 Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show alongside Shakira, which she apparently wasn't happy about at first. Initially, Lopez thought it was the "worst idea" to hire two headliners for the event, but it ended up being a major success.
"We have six f---ing minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that's it, we've got five left. But, there's got to be certain songs that we sing, though. We have to have our singing moments. It's not going to be a dance f---ing revue. We have to sing our message," Lopez tells her musical director Kim Burse while stressing about how much time she'll have to perform. "This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world."