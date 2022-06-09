Jennifer Lopez's Elegant Naked Dress Is the Very Definition of an Oxymoron

It might seem unfeasible to look both covered-up and unclothed at once, but if anyone can make the impossible possible, it's Jennifer Lopez. Last night, at the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Halftime during the Tribeca Film Festival, J.Lo put a sophisticated spin on naked dressing while wearing a gown that was the very definition of an oxymoron.

Her black velvet Tom Ford gown featured strategic sheer paneling down the sides, across her chest and hips, and on her arms, but also had conservative elements, as well, such as a high neck, long sleeves, and a floor-length hemline. J.Lo paired the elegant naked dress with a matching black velvet clutch, massive pear-shaped diamond earrings, and sparkly platform heels. For glam, she wore a half-up, half-down hairstyle with a smoky eye and glossy nude lip.

Jennifer Lopez Halftime Premiere Naked Dress Credit: Getty

Later in the evening, the multi-hyphenate seamlessly transitioned into a chic all-white suit for the afterparty. Dressed in the sartorial opposite of her red carpet look, Lopez teamed baggy, wide-leg trousers with an oversized double-breasted blazer and white ribbed V-neck underneath. She swapped out her heels for a glittery silver pair, however, the rest of her look seemingly remained much the same.

Jennifer Lopez Halftime Premiere Naked Dress Credit: Getty

Halftime, which focuses on J.Lo's decades-long career in music and film, will debut on Netflix next week. In the trailer for the doc, Lopez is preparing for a busy award show season for her critically-acclaimed performance in Hustlers, as well as the 2020 Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show alongside Shakira, which she apparently wasn't happy about at first. Initially, Lopez thought it was the "worst idea" to hire two headliners for the event, but it ended up being a major success.