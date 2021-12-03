Jennifer Lopez Wore a Mullet Dress in Her "On My Way" Music Video
Just like the divisive hairstyle, the mullet dress is also making a comeback. At least if Jennifer Lopez has anything to say about it.
On Thursday, J.Lo dropped the music video for her new single "On My Way" from the upcoming rom-com Marry Me, and in it, she wears two very different looks. First, Lopez appears from darkness in black sparkly Balmain separates with a matching Versace bodysuit underneath as she begins to belt out the emotional ballad.
"Always knew you even when I didn't / Know you, don't make sense, but it do / I was on my way to you / Every teardrop fell so heavy / Hurt like hell but Heaven sent me through / I was on my way to you," she sang.
Moments later, the screen cuts to Jen wearing a chic high-low gown by Iris van Herpen with a shorter hemline in the front and longer one in the back — aka a mullet. The stunning dress featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette with a deep double V-neck and a flowing train constructed from tulle. She pulled her hair up into a sleek top knot that showed off a pair of gorgeous diamond earrings.
Lopez announced the video's release on Instagram, telling her millions of fans, "I'm so happy you're all loving the song and I hope you love the video as much as I do." She added in a separate post, "This song means so much to me…in more ways than you will ever know. It's about faith and believing in every step of your journey … and it makes me so happy that it is touching all of your hearts too!!"
Lopez released "On My Way" last month, but performed it for the first time at Global Citizen Live in September. "This song is about pushing through old mistakes and finding your destiny … But this is just for you guys here tonight," she told the crowd at the concert. "I want to share this with you because I feel, I feel, what I know is that we are on our way." On her way to Ben, perhaps?