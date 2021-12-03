Jennifer Lopez Wore a Mullet Dress in Her "On My Way" Music Video

Just like the divisive hairstyle, the mullet dress is also making a comeback. At least if Jennifer Lopez has anything to say about it.

On Thursday, J.Lo dropped the music video for her new single "On My Way" from the upcoming rom-com Marry Me, and in it, she wears two very different looks. First, Lopez appears from darkness in black sparkly Balmain separates with a matching Versace bodysuit underneath as she begins to belt out the emotional ballad.

"Always knew you even when I didn't / Know you, don't make sense, but it do / I was on my way to you / Every teardrop fell so heavy / Hurt like hell but Heaven sent me through / I was on my way to you," she sang.

Moments later, the screen cuts to Jen wearing a chic high-low gown by Iris van Herpen with a shorter hemline in the front and longer one in the back — aka a mullet. The stunning dress featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette with a deep double V-neck and a flowing train constructed from tulle. She pulled her hair up into a sleek top knot that showed off a pair of gorgeous diamond earrings.

Lopez announced the video's release on Instagram, telling her millions of fans, "I'm so happy you're all loving the song and I hope you love the video as much as I do." She added in a separate post, "This song means so much to me…in more ways than you will ever know. It's about faith and believing in every step of your journey … and it makes me so happy that it is touching all of your hearts too!!"